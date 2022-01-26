On January 26, Forward Defense senior fellow Steven Grundman and Atlantic Council member Byron Callan Aviation Week Network were guests on Aviation Week Network‘s “Check 6” podcast. Grundman expressed his views that the US defense industrial base is strong.
