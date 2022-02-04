On February 4, Forward Defense senior fellow Steven Grundman was quoted in a DefenseNews article on a recent hypersonics forum between senior Department of Defense officials and industry leaders, titled “Top Pentagon officials met with industry executives about hypersonics. What comes next?” His comments underscore the importance of the meeting, which was convened to evaluate methods for accelerating hypersonic capabilities.
Maybe there have been three occasions like [this] in a quarter century, so if the secretary of all defense asks the captains of industry to come to his office and talk about something important to him, that’s a very important indicator right there.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.