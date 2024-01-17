Grundman on DefAero podcast discussing defense industry

On January 17, Forward Defense senior fellow Steve Grundman joined the Defense & Aerospace Report Daily Podcast to discuss the release of the Biden administration’s first-ever National Defense Industrial Strategy. He highlighted the strategy’s potential impact on future defense initiatives and the importance of leveraging tools like the Defense Production Act Title III, while also noting the strategy’s lack of concrete guidance for the commercial defense industrial base.
I think it’s a really good complement to the National Defense Strategy…it’s not a prescription of programs and budgets per se. Instead, its purpose is to frame the problem and express the priorities by which the department is going to address the problem.
