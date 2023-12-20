Grundman on Money Talks podcast discussing defense industry

On December 14, Forward Defense senior fellow Steve Grundman joined The Economist’s Money Talks podcast to discuss how increasing demand for different types of weapon systems is changing the defense industry. The conversation focused on how shifting geopolitics and rapidly changing technology is radically reshaping the defense market.
In the early teens of this century, performance and cost continued to be the higher priority for the customer…the change that was afoot and has been accelerated is to elevate the importance of schedule and capacity.
