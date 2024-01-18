Grundman quoted in Law360 on the National Defense Industrial Strategy

On January 18, Forward Defense senior fellow Steve Grundman was quoted in Law360 providing an assessment of the Department of Defense’s National Defense Industrial Strategy. He emphasized a lack of specifics to address fragile supply chains, underlining the necessity for a well-defined blend of new funding and procedural approaches to realize these objectives.
The twenty five broad actions suggested by DoD are more ambition rather than action.
