On June 3, Atlantic Council senior advisor Harlan Ullman published an op-ed for The Hill that analyzes Senator Roger Wicker’s (R-MS) increased defense spending plan and identified a few major missing components. He underscores the need for a broader military strategy, evidence that proves a larger force is affordable, and discussions regarding recruitment issues.

Despite the benefits of recruiting and retaining service members, the DoD cannot make the numbers to sustain an active-duty force of 1.3 million. People are crucial. And we lack a plan to deal with this most critical of issues.

Harlan Ullman

International Advisory Board member

Harlan Ullman

Senior Advisor

Related Experts: Harlan Ullman

Defense Policy Politics & Diplomacy United States and Canada