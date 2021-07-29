On July 29, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow James Hasik was interviewed on the Defense and Aerospace Report Daily Podcast to discuss the key takeaways from his new report, “The Security of Defense Trade with Allies: Enhancing Contact, Contracts, and Control in Supply Chains.” In the discussion, they talked through rising ‘Buy American’ impulses, partnering with allies on technology, and the lessons the defense community can take from Covid-19 about supply chains.
Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.