On February 18, Forward Defense Non-Resident Senior Fellow James Hasik was quoted in an article in the Mandarin titled “ Opinion: The triumph of the lobbies – Australia’s revolving door and democracy .” Hasik commented on the push by leaders in the US Congress to limit connections between the defense industry and government, claiming it would stifle innovation in the Pentagon and lend itself to “miscommunication” between defense contractors and the government. “And whatever these two legislators’ indignation about occasional abuses, building barriers between suppliers and customers is frankly no way to do business.”

