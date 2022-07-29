Hide
original source

On July 29, Foreign Policy published its biweekly “It’s Debatable” column featuring Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig and New American Engagement Initiative senior fellow Emma Ashford assessing the latest news in international affairs.

In their latest column, they debate Speaker Pelosi’s upcoming Taiwan trip, US strategic ambiguity towards China and Taiwan, and the future of Sino-US relations.

This dispute really crystalizes the stakes in the U.S.-China competition. The United States wants a “free and open” international system, where people are free and able to move and do business freely as they wish. And the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) wants a system in which it gets to arbitrarily decide what is and what is not permitted.

Matthew Kroenig

The big problem… is that the Pelosi visit really can’t be viewed in isolation from other things happening in U.S.-China policy. In addition to a broad and growing division between the two states, the Biden administration has left most of the Trump administration’s trade tariffs in place, and the president has repeatedly misstated his support for Taiwan in a way that suggests that he, at least, no longer backs strategic ambiguity on Taiwan.

Emma Ashford

Staff

Matthew Kroenig

Deputy Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Scowcroft Strategy Initiative

China Defense Policy

Staff

Emma Ashford

Senior Fellow

New American Engagement Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Conflict Economic Sanctions

Related Experts: Matthew Kroenig and Emma Ashford

Conflict Crisis Management Defense Policy Indo-Pacific National Security Politics & Diplomacy Security Partnerships Taiwan