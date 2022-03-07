On March 7, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Evanna Hu was quoted in Voice of America in an article titled “Russia’s vaunted influence operations bogged down with Ukraine.” Hu addresses information operations around Ukraine, and the recent growth of Western narrative dominance.
