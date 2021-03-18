On March 18, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellows Evanna Hu and Arun Iyer signed a statement in Defense One calling for action on hate crimes and racism against Asian-Americans. The statement, which began as an informal conversation following the March 16 shootings in Atlanta, is meant to spark conversations. The group will soon host a series of private Zoom calls to discuss this subject with relevant stakeholders.
Pertaining specifically to the current state of affairs, Chinese-Americans are America’s greatest asset in promoting improved understanding and providing a unique bulwark to counter malign Chinese economic, military and political aggression. Not only do they have the linguistic and cultural intelligence to better understand the other side, but many of them possess the expertise and creativity to find innovative solutions to various issues within U.S.-China relations.
