Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
original source

On November 16, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Evanna Hu was welcomed into the Civil Society Fellowship Class of 2021. This fellowship, a partnership between the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Aspen Institute, aims to prepare and engage the next generation of community and civic leaders, activists, and problem-solvers from across the political spectrum.

Evanna Hu

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Extremism Defense Technologies

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

Explore Forward Defense