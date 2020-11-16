On November 16, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Evanna Hu was welcomed into the Civil Society Fellowship Class of 2021. This fellowship, a partnership between the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Aspen Institute, aims to prepare and engage the next generation of community and civic leaders, activists, and problem-solvers from across the political spectrum.

