On January 8, Scowcroft Center director for democratic order Ash Jain was quoted in The Hill discussing the January 6 insurrection’s impact on America’s image and role in the world, as allies question the resilience of American democracy and adversaries seek to exploit US democratic deficits.

Jan. 6 has done real damage to America’s reputation with democratic allies, who have long viewed the United States as an anchor for stability and a democratic world order… [For] China and Russia, it reinforced their existing view that democracy is essentially a sham.

