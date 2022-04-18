On April 18, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Margarita Konaev was quoted in an NPR article titled, “What the city of Mariupol means for Ukraine — and for Russia’s military campaign.” She discusses the strategic significance of Mariupol to the Russian southeastern campaign, and its value as a Ukrainian “stronghold of resistance.”

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Related Experts: Margarita Konaev