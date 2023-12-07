On November 30, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Distinguished Fellow and Board Director Franklin D. Kramer was quoted in a Financial Times article on the role of the private sector as the “sixth domain” of modern warfare.

In the article, Kramer referenced his latest paper for the Atlantic Council’s Forward Defense program, explaining that defense planners and private companies have shared interests in protecting critical infrastructure and information systems, both of which are increasingly targeted in conflict. These spheres of activity should be formally considered a sixth domain by planners and policymakers.

Resilience is extremely important and making resilience operational will require the engagement of the private sector.

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict. Learn more

Related Experts: Franklin D. Kramer