On August 28, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig and the Cato Institute’s Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.

In this column, they discuss the DNC and RNC speeches, what a potential President Biden’s foreign policy might look like, and what role the US should play in response to Belarus.

If you take principles of sovereignty and self-government seriously, then a future democratic government in Belarus should be able to decide its own foreign-policy orientation. It is not up to Washington and Moscow to decide over their heads.

