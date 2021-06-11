On June 11, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig and New American Engagement Initiative senior fellow Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.
In this column, they discuss the value of the G7, democratic alliances, President Biden’s meetings in Europe, and great power competition with China.
I am still very skeptical of the notion of any “alliance of democracies,” whether it’s the D-10 or something broader. I think it would be difficult to implement, face big challenges from the countries that stand to lose out, and more importantly, risk turning geopolitical competition with China into something more ideological and dangerous.
…a grouping of democracies can be a practical (not ideological) way to solve many problems. Can we develop standards and norms for new technologies like artificial intelligence that are consistent with democratic principles and human rights? Can market economies find a coordinated way to push back against China’s unfair trade practices? These questions and many others are best solved by powerful and free countries working together. Having Beijing in the room would be counterproductive.