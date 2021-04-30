On April 30, Foreign Policy published its biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig and New American Engagement Initiative senior fellow Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.

In this column, they discuss the Biden administration’s approach to tackling climate change, Biden’s acknowledgement of the Armenian Genocide, and the US response to India’s surge in Covid-19 cases.

People talk about climate change as an area for U.S.-China cooperation, but it is simply another zone of competition. Making progress on this issue will require coercing Beijing to stop building coal-fired power plants.