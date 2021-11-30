On November 30, Deputy Director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig and Senior Fellow Dan Negrea published an article in the National Interest on confrontation with China. They argue that the United States should embrace a policy of confrontation with China in order to dissuade the Chinese Communist Party from aggressive behavior that could lead to military conflict.

A resolute policy of confrontation now is the United States’ best hope of eventually convincing Beijing to change course and put us on a path toward a genuinely competitive and cooperative future. Share this quote

