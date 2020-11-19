On November 19, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig was featured in a London School of Economics article titled “Ask the Experts: How will the election change the US’ stance towards China? What are the implications for the UK?” Kroenig stated that a Biden administration will likely take a similar approach to China policy, but that the administration will take a more coordinated approach to countering China with its allies.

Biden will continue the competitive elements started by Trump, but also look to cooperate with Beijing on shared challenges, such as climate change, nonproliferation, and food security.