On August 26, Foreign Policy published its biweekly “It’s Debatable” column featuring Scowcroft Center acting director Matthew Kroenig assessing the latest news in international affairs.
In his latest column, he discusses ongoing US-Iran nuclear talks and outlines what an effective new Iran deal might look like.
The goal for negotiations with Iran should be for Iran to shut down its uranium enrichment program. [The] world gave up in 2015 and signed this lousy deal that allows Iran to make nuclear fuel.
The alternative would be to insist that Iran shut down its enrichment facilities, and if it refuses to do so, then as a last resort, the U.S. Defense Department can shut down its facilities for them.