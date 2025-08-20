On August 18, Matthew Kroenig, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director, published an article in Foreign Policy titled “To Get Peace in Ukraine, Trump Should Play the Nuclear Card.” He argues that President Trump should ramp up nuclear threats as a negotiating strategy to end Russia’s war in Ukraine instead of increasing sanctions. Kroenig urges Trump to fight fire with fire in light of Putin’s use of nuclear threats to limit US support for Ukraine during the Biden administration.
The prospect of being boxed in by American nuclear weapons is a direct threat to his imperial dreams in a way that sanctions simply are not.