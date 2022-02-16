On February 16, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was quoted in an article–written by the Global China Hub’s nonresident senior fellow Michael Schuman–in the Atlantic titled “China now understands what a nuclear rivalry looks like.” Kroenig questions whether the United States is prepared for another potential nuclear competitor in light of growing Chinese nuclear capabilities.

Xi has decided the time to bide our time and hide our capabilities is over. It’s time for the coming-out party. Matthew Kroenig

