On April 18, Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in a Hill article titled, “Five deadly weapons Russia is accused of using in Ukraine.” Kroenig assesses that unconfirmed allegations of Russian chemical attacks in Ukraine could be part of a Russian “salami-slicing” strategy to test US response.
