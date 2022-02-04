On February 4, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security deputy director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in a National Desk article titled “China, Russia advancing hypersonic weapons raises concerns at Pentagon.” As fears grow over Chinese and Russian hypersonic missile technologies, Kroenig points out that though the United States is behind the curve right now, its slow and steady hypersonic development will eventually emerge strongest in the long-term hypersonic race.

