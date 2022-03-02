On March 2, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was cited in an article in the New York Times titled “Putin is Brandishing the Nuclear Option. How Serious is the Threat?” from his previously published article in the New York Times. Kroenig highlights that it is unlikely that Putin will actually utilize Russia’s nuclear forces.

