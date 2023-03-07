On March 1, Scowcroft director Matthew Kroenig penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed discussing the compounded threat that nuclear-armed rivals Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China pose to the US. Kroenig highlights recent developments in each country’s nuclear programs and concludes with a call for the US to strengthen its own strategic forces to better compete against rivals.
Instead of pursuing 1990s-era fantasies about reducing the role of nuclear weapons, Washington needs to understand that, for the first time since the Cold War, it is entering a long-term strategic-arms competition. This time will be even more dangerous because the U.S. now faces multiple nuclear-armed rivals.