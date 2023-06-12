On June 11, vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was mentioned in The Wall Street Journal for his chapter on Niccolò Machiavelli in The New Makers of Modern Strategy. Dr. Kroenig argued that Machiavelli aligns more neatly with the “Eastern tradition” of “[prioritizing] deception and winning without fighting” as opposed to the “Western tradition” of “overwhelming force on the enemy’s center of gravity in a decisive battle of annihilation.”

