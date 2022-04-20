On April 20, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was cited in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal titled “Handing Putin the nuclear advantage.” This article cites an article that Kroenig wrote back in 2018 arguing for the United States to invest in tactical nuclear weapons by outlining a scenario where Russia invades Estonia and triggers NATO involvement.

The U.S. comes to the defense of its NATO ally [Estonia], but as American troops flow forward, Russia uses a tactical nuclear weapon on a U.S. carrier group in the Baltic Sea, killing a few thousand. If you were president, how would you respond? Matthew Kroenig

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Related Experts: Matthew Kroenig