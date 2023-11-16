On November 15, Dr. Matthew Kroenig, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director, was quoted by Time on the meeting between US President Joe Biden and PRC President Xi Jinping near San Francisco. He noted that it will be difficult for President Biden to better relations with China and “naive to put too much weight on this meeting.”

The reason relations are deteriorating is because China [is] committing genocide, systematically cheating on the global trading system, [and] threatening its neighbors. One meeting with Biden is not going to turn this relationship around.

