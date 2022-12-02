On October 31, Matthew Kroenig appeared on the Ben Domench Podcast to discuss the likelihood of Russian nuclear use in Ukraine.
The world is closer to nuclear use now than it has been in our lifetime. I have been saying a twenty-percent chance Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.