On September 6, Scowcroft Center acting director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith” discussing the potential Russian purchase of North Korean artillery and threats to the Zaporizhzhia power plant.
US sanctions are working. Russia has joined the ranks of the world’s worst rogue states. Russia’s out of munitions… it can’t get the munitions from other countries… [and] even China is refusing to help Russia’s military effort. So it’s turning to Iran and North Korea… Russia is at the end of its rope.