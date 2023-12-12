On December 12, Matthew Kroenig, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director, was interviewed on Fox & Friends on cyber intrusions into critical US entities by the People’s Republic of China. Dr. Kroenig argues that these intrusions demonstrate that China is preparing for war with the United States, and he contends that, to defend against cyberattacks, the US government needs to “be clear with the American people that we are in a new Cold War with China.”

We are in a serious rivalry. This isn’t some kind of competition like a tennis match.

