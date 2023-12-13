On December 13, Matthew Kroenig, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director, was interviewed by Fox News Rundown on how China could use its cyber intrusions into private sector entities to interfere with US efforts to protect Taiwan.
I think [these cyber intrusions] really [are] about the strategic competition and really about China preparing for war.
