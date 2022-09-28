On September 27, Matthew Kroenig’s “Memo to the President” on how the United States should respond if Russia uses a nuclear weapon was republished in Market Watch.
To prevent Russia from employing nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the United States should issue a clearer deterrent threat. It could choose between vague or explicit threats issued publicly or privately.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.