On September 8, Dr. Matthew Kroenig, Atlantic Council vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center, was quoted by Haaretz on a possible new agreement between the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia. He argues that President Biden should not let Saudi Arabia enrich uranium.

Washington prohibits Seoul—a democratic formal treaty ally—from conducting sensitive nuclear activity. Why allow it for Riyadh?

