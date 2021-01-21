Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in a Vox article titled “The last US-Russia nuclear arms deal is about to expire. Biden wants to extend it.” This article describes President Joe Biden’s plan to offer to Russia an extension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty for an additional five years. Kroenig states that a five-year extension–as opposed to a shorter extension–would be a one-off success, but would come at the cost of eliminating Russia’s incentive to negotiate on broader arms control issues.

[The five-year extension will likely be] the first and last success for Biden’s arms control agenda. It will be hard to get Russia to agree to anything else for five years.