On June 15, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig spoke with the London School of Economics IDEAS in a lecture titled “Can the United States effectively formulate and practice a national strategy?” During the conversation, Kroenig argues that an effective national strategy is indeed possible in the United States. Despite numerous challenges, the United States has created such strategies in the past and can do so again.

What has been the effect of…a broad approach to the world over the past 75 years? I think the United States, its allies, and the world are better off than they were in 1945.