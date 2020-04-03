On April 3, Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig wrote an article for The Atlantic entitled “Why the U.S. Will Outcompete China.” Based on Dr. Kroenig’s new book The Return of Great Power Rivalry, this article argues that American democracy possesses inherent advantages over Chinese autocracy, such as its ability to facilitate innovation, cultivate economic growth, and build alliances. Therefore, emulating other democracies throughout history, the United States will likely prevail in great-power competition over its autocratic adversary.

The faith in autocratic ascendance and democratic decline is contrary to historical fact.