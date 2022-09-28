Hide
On September 24, Matthew Kroenig’s “Memo to the President” was quoted in a France 24 article regarding the consequences of potential Russian nuclear use in Ukraine.

Russian nuclear use might provide an opening to convince countries that have so far been reluctant — such as India and possibly even China — to participate in escalating sanctions

Matthew Kroenig

