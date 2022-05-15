On May 14, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Keir Lieber was quoted in an article in Express titled “Putin backed into corner as mission wrecked – US orders immediate ceasefire.” Lieber postulates that Russia will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine if faced with a devastating defeat.

Putin is more likely than not to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine if he faces devastating defeat. Kier Lieber

