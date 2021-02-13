Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On February 13, Robert Manning and Evan Cooper published an op-ed arguing that the US needs to bring back the US Information Agency to address the collapse of public diplomacy.

“A robust USIA with a modern approach to information ecosystems would be a valuable asset for combatting disinformation. The U.S. faces a global landscape saturated with disinformation, much of which is aimed at undermining U.S. policies and weakening the U.S. political system. There are a multitude of geopolitically important complex media environments into which information from credible U.S. authorities does not penetrate.”

Manning Robert2

Robert A. Manning

Resident Senior Fellow

China Energy Markets & Governance

Foresight, Strategy, and Risks Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Evan Cooper

Junior Fellow

Africa National Security

New American Engagement Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security