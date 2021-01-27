On January 27, Robert Manning co-authorded an article Patrick Cronin entitled “Beijing’s Welcome Gift to Biden: More Threats and Tensions” in Foreign Policy. The article makes the point that recent actions by China pose a challenge to any attempt to reset relations and argues that the new coast guard law necessitates a clear response from the Biden administration.

“If China is seeking a reset of relations with the Biden administration, it has a strange way of showing it. Instead of backing off from some of its more menacing behavior, Beijing is doubling down. Not only is the Chinese military buzzing Taiwan with 13 fighters and bombers, but Beijing has taken dangerous steps to escalate tensions in the South and East China Seas.”

