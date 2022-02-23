On February 23, Robert Manning had his op-ed on the ability of the United States to shape a world order published by the Pacific Forum. He argues that the United States has urgent domestic needs that it needs to be tackled before it can offer solutions for similar problems on the international stage.

“It is repeated endlessly: US foreign policy is about defending the ‘rules-based order.’ That’s a codeword for the challenge from China, which is trying to rewrite the rules. Fine. But if the US can’t even design its own rules on, for example, the urgent issue of digital privacy or regulating Big Tech, how can it play on that larger stage?”

