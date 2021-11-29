On November 29, Robert Manning published an op-ed in The Hill of the need for agreements surrounding space policy. “The US is well positioned as first among equals to launch an ad hoc coalition of space powers to pool resources and (non-national security sensitive) capabilities to better monitor, clean up space debris and seek mutually acceptable codes of conduct and rules for such activities,” he wrote.

“The urgency of solving the shared problem of universal menaces like space debris could serve as a reminder that there are such things as global commons. The US has long prioritized that notion, of unimpeded freedom of navigation in the maritime domain. It may be a lose-lose to turn space into a Wild West scramble among nationalisms.”

