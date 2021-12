On December 9, Robert Manning was quoted in a Voice of America article on how the Beijing Olympics challenge the relationship between the United States and South Korea.

“While the US would not be happy [if the South Korean government participated in the Olympics], especially if most US allies also boycott official presence at the Olympics, I think the White House understands the sensitivities Moon must navigate in dealing with China,” Manning said.

