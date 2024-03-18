On February 20, Forward Defense Deputy Director for Strategic Forces Policy Mark Massa was interviewed in Weekendavisen to discuss recent reports of a potential Russian nuclear weapon in space.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.