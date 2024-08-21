On August 13, 2024, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Lieutenant Colonel James McCue, USAF (ret.) co-authored a chapter in a new book entitled The Challenges of Nuclear Security: U.S. and Indian Perspectives. The book was published as part of the “Initiatives in Strategic Studies: Issues and Policies” series by the US Naval Postgraduate School. The volume assembles experts on US and Indian nuclear security to analyze six issues critical to the “safety and security of nuclear facilities, technologies, and materials.” These issues include insider threats, organizational culture, emergency response, physical protection, control of radioactive sources, and cybersecurity.

McCue co-wrote the chapter on “Physical Protection of Nuclear Facilities and Materials” with Anil Kumar from the Indian Department of Atomic Energy (retired) and Alan Evans from Sandia National Laboratories.

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict. Learn more

Related Experts: James McCue