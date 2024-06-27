On June 27, 2024, Forward Defense Visiting Senior Fellow Lieutenant Colonel James McCue was quoted in an article from the Economist regarding the damage a Russian nuclear detonation in orbit would cause. McCue stated that the result of such a detonation would be “satellite Armageddon.”
