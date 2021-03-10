On March 10, FD and TSI Non-resident Senior Fellow Kathleen McInnis was quoted in a McClatchy article on National Guard deployment to the Capitol following the insurrection in January. She argued that there may be downsides to continuing to station the National Guard in DC.
The capitol is supposed to be the heart of our democracy… A key question is, what does it say that the military is the solution to this challenge?
